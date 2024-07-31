Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $7.41 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

