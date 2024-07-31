Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,708 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Natera worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Natera by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Natera Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,142 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

