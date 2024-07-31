Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Europe ETF worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 251,914 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,252,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,688,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,920,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,970,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

