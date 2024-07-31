Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 36,676 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 288,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 64,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HLIO opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.