Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.40 million, a PE ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,153,198. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 210,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

