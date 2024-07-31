Singapore Airlines Limited (SINGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on September 5th

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5132 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.
About Singapore Airlines
