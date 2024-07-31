SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $18.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

SITE Centers shares are set to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,577,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,727,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,049,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,578,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,354. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 384.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

