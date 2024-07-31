Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

SWKS traded down $7.21 on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

