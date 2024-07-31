Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.03. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90.
SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.
In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $201,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,238,416.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,089. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
