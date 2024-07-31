Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 8.59% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $122,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,395.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $799,894.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,395.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 70,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,458. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -1.40.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

