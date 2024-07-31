Songbird Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $131.83 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. Songbird has a total market cap of $131.83 million and approximately $501,655.55 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Songbird has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,920,548,531 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

