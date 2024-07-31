Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 to $5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40 to $1.60 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. 1,131,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

