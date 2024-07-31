Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHON remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

