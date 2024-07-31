S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $540.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $535.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.90.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.33. 657,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,857. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.72 and a 200-day moving average of $437.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

