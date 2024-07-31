SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 101,854 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,364% compared to the typical volume of 6,958 put options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XME. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

