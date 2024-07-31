Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Plans GBX 26.60 Dividend

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,040 ($39.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,728 ($35.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,075.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($42.01) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($44,238.46). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($57.05) to GBX 4,190 ($53.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Spectris to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,520 ($45.28) to GBX 3,920 ($50.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($57.05) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.67) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,132.50 ($78.88).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

