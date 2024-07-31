Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Plans GBX 26.60 Dividend

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,040 ($39.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,728 ($35.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,075.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($42.01) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($44,238.46). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
