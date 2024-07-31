Sprout Social (SPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its Q2 guidance at $0.07-$0.08 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.45-$0.46 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

