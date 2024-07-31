SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). 332,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.34).

SQN Asset Finance Income Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.50.

SQN Asset Finance Income Company Profile

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

