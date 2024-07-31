St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

St. James’s Place Trading Down 2.0 %

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 683.25 ($8.79) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 540.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 526.77. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 393.60 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 948.36 ($12.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on STJ. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.00) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.07) to GBX 700 ($9.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.65) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 696.75 ($8.96).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

