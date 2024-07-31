StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $121.01 million and approximately $267,321.80 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,373.79 or 0.05104837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,867 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,868.10470675. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,393.36285859 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $557,084.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.