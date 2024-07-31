Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.59. 1,808,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,979. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,679,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

