Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.500 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.79. 563,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

