Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.49 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $90.61 million and $15.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,785,821 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

