Stephens Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $176.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.86.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $173.87 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne L. Jones sold 700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

