Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 31st (AEIS, AGCO, AIP, AMD, AMT, AMTX, ANET, ARVN, AUDC, BOOM)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $246.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $375.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.26) target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.07) target price on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $14.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $154.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $139.00.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $485.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 875 ($11.26) price target on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $128.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.33) target price on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $308.00 price target on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $386.00 price target on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $345.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $315.00.

