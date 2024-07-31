StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BDL stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.70. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

