StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $3.86 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a P/E ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
