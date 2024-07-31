StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $3.86 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a P/E ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.