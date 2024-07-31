StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE COE opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.57. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

