StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
BRN opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.
Insider Activity
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.