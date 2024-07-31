StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.55 on Monday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
About Euro Tech
