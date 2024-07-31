StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.11.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
