StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

