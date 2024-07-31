StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
