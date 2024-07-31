StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

SENS stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.