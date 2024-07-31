StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Price Performance
SENS stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
