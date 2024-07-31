Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA stock traded down $14.24 on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. 171,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.