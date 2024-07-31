Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.