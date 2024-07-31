Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

