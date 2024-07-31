Substratum Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,647.91 or 0.99881847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000927 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00068185 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023885 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.