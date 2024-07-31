SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
