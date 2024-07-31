SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

