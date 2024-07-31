Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $66,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

