Super Group (SGHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect Super Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Super Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.71. Super Group has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Super Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Super Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

