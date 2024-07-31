Super Group (SGHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect Super Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Super Group Stock Performance
Shares of SGHC stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.71. Super Group has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $3.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
