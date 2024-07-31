Sweeney & Michel LLC Acquires Shares of 136,949 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,159,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.90. 396,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,368. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $115.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

