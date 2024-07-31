Sweeney & Michel LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $48.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.