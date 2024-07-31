Sweeney & Michel LLC Buys Shares of 1,375 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,385,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after buying an additional 177,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after buying an additional 191,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,925,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,491. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.19 and a 200 day moving average of $225.28.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.