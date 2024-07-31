Sweeney & Michel LLC Buys Shares of 24,997 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,460,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,756,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,032 shares in the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,240,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,008,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. 696,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,927. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

