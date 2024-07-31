Sweeney & Michel LLC Invests $2.14 Million in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 0.9% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,398. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.