Sweeney & Michel LLC Invests $427,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,134 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. 12,521,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,295,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09.
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
