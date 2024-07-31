Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. Capital Group International Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned 3.92% of Capital Group International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 2,999.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,316 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 264,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 590.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,442 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,871,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

