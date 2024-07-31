Sweeney & Michel LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 697,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,563. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

