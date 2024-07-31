Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,317,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after buying an additional 24,547 shares during the period.

IUSG traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,740. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

