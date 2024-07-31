Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. 16,055,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,735. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.