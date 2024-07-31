Sylebra Capital LLC Has $60.31 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,054,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,983 shares during the period. NU comprises about 2.0% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 0.11% of NU worth $60,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NU by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,734,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,621,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

